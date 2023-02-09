Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman is missing and are asking for your help to find her.

Adriana Rood, 30, was last seen in blue jeans and a black jacket leaving Ramsey Rd heading in the Jacksonville direction.

She is a white woman standing about 5 feet 2 inches tall with red hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on Rood’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113.

For this case, use the report number: 2023001408.

