CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults

COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.(Prot Tachapanit via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

Along with the COVID-19 shot, key changes to the schedule include updated guidance on vaccines for the flu, measles-mumps-rubella and hepatitis B.

However, the guidance does not mean schools will require vaccination to enroll.

Those vaccination requirements are still being determined by state or local jurisdictions and not by the CDC.

