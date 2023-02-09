Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business.

Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday.

Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17.

Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and Injury to Real Property.

He was held at the Beaufort County Detention Center under an $8,000 secured bond.

