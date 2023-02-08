Advertise With Us
Wake Forest makes big early lead hold up to top UNC men’s hoops

Wake Forest 92, UNC 85
(WDBJ)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Tyree Appleby scored a season-high 35 points, 23 coming at the free-throw line, and Wake Forest built a big lead early then held on for a 92-85 victory over North Carolina. Appleby tied his career best of 11 assists. Though only 6 of 20 from the floor, he made a career-best 23 of 28 free throws including 13 straight in the final two minutes when the Tar Heels got as close as seven after trailing by 26 early in the second half.

Caleb Love made all four of North Carolina’s 3-pointers, including three in the final minute, and finished with 24 points for the Tar Heels.

