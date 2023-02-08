Teacher of the Week: Floria Smith

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 8 is Floria Smith.

Smith is originally from Bertie County, but took her teaching talents to Hertford County.

She is Hertford County High School’s science department chair, a member of the School Improvement Team, and a sponsor for the science club.

When Smith isn’t teaching or advocating for students, she enjoys family time with her husband and two daughters.

Congratulations Ms. Smith!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

