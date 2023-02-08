Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teacher of the Week: Floria Smith

Contratulations to Floria Smith for being WITN's February 8 Teacher of the Week.
Contratulations to Floria Smith for being WITN's February 8 Teacher of the Week.(HCS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 8 is Floria Smith.

Smith is originally from Bertie County, but took her teaching talents to Hertford County.

She is Hertford County High School’s science department chair, a member of the School Improvement Team, and a sponsor for the science club.

When Smith isn’t teaching or advocating for students, she enjoys family time with her husband and two daughters.

Congratulations Ms. Smith!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
Yah-Shaun Johnson and Destiny Spell were charged in connection to a shooting at Walmart.
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
Michael Stevens
Second suspect wanted after man shot in the face
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize

Latest News

South Lenoir senior chosen for Presidential Scholars program
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams
Scholarship Committee Chair Mary Parrish and 2022 Marks Scholar Lauren Heath
Application deadline for historical society joint scholarship announced
Teacher of the Week: Kristen Graham
Teacher of the Week: Kristen Graham