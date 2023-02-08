Suspicious death of juvenile in Nashville under investigation

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 13-year-old taken to the hospital with severe injuries died.

The sheriff’s office was notified around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the juvenile was at the hospital. They say they were notified before they arrived that the teen had died.

Investigators and Nash County DSS are working to interview family members of the juvenile to determine how the injuries occurred.

The juvenile’s identity has not been released at this time.

