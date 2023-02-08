Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Suspicious death of juvenile in Nashville under investigation

(WABI)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 13-year-old taken to the hospital with severe injuries died.

The sheriff’s office was notified around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the juvenile was at the hospital. They say they were notified before they arrived that the teen had died.

Investigators and Nash County DSS are working to interview family members of the juvenile to determine how the injuries occurred.

The juvenile’s identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
Qua-Jhaun Callands
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

Latest News

Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
Experts in the East breakdown the NC Supreme Court rehearing of two cases
Experts in the East breakdown the NC Supreme Court rehearing of two cases
Sheriff's office responds after deputy shoots dog
Sheriff's office responds after deputy shoots dog