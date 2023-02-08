Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the East is facing a slew of felony charges after deputies tried to make a traffic stop and he drove off.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Meadows, 31, was initially pulled over for a registration violation on Saturday.

Meadows then drove away from the scene at speeds over 110 mph. Deputies say he then ditched his vehicle and ran away from the scene.

A K-9 officer, Rollo, tracked the man’s scent into a wooded area. As Rollo was tracking, Meadows came out from the woods.

Deputies took him into custody while cash and several drugs were found at the scene.

Meadows was charged with: Order for Arrest Felony Flee/Elude, Order for Arrest Felony Possess Firearm by Felon, 2 Counts Felony Flee/Elude, Felony Possess Firearm by Felon, Felony Possess Stolen Firearm, and several felony drug trafficking and possession charges.

He also faces two Misdemeanor Child Abuse and and Contributing to Delinquency of a Juvenile charge from 2021 when deputies say Meadows left an attempted traffic stop.

Meadows was not found and warrants for his arrest were obtained. During this attempted traffic stop, he left his two young children behind in the vehicle.

Meadows was booked into the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,137,500 secured bond.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday.

