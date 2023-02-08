Senator Tillis responds to State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) -President Joe Biden is exhorting Republicans in his State of the Union address to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation. He delivered the address Tuesday night, aiming to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis said, " While the President may have talked a good game tonight, his record shows that he has failed to deliver for the American people. President Biden has failed on the economy, and North Carolina families have been paying the price. Faced with sticker shock at the grocery store and at the gas pump, families have responded by making the tough decisions. They’ve been setting priorities and cutting back in order to live within their budgets.”

Tillis went on to say he’s willing to work with any President on solutions that are good for North Carolina. “But I will also oppose any President when the policies they put forward are bad for North Carolina.”

Senator Tillis said, “I hope President Biden will accept the reality that America is in need of a new direction. And I hope he will work across the aisle in good faith to get our country back on track.”

President Biden offered a positive assessment of the nation’s condition rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals. He declared that America is “unbowed, unbroken” in the face of the pandemic and economic threats. It was Biden’s first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections.

