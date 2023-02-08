Advertise With Us
Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting

Ji’keme Hutcherson
Ji’keme Hutcherson(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside.

The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson.

The 18-year-old was caught this morning on Edwards Church Road outside of Grifton on six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened on January 16th on West Road. Police said gunfire had hit the home but that no one was injured.

Malachi McBride, 18, of Kinston, turned himself in to authorities yesterday for the shooting.

Malachi McBride
Malachi McBride(Kinston police)

