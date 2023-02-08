Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside.

The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson.

The 18-year-old was caught this morning on Edwards Church Road outside of Grifton on six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened on January 16th on West Road. Police said gunfire had hit the home but that no one was injured.

Malachi McBride, 18, of Kinston, turned himself in to authorities yesterday for the shooting.

Malachi McBride (Kinston police)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.