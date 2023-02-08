Renewed call to help find missing Bertie County man

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There is a renewed call to find a missing man from Bertie County.

Kendrick Williams was last seen on June 21st near his home on Governors Road outside of Windsor.

The 35-year-old man has a medium brown complexion, is 6′1″ tall, and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Anyone who has seen Williams on or after June 21st should call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.

