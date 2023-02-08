Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Renewed call to help find missing Bertie County man

Kendrick Williams
Kendrick Williams(Bertie County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There is a renewed call to find a missing man from Bertie County.

Kendrick Williams was last seen on June 21st near his home on Governors Road outside of Windsor.

The 35-year-old man has a medium brown complexion, is 6′1″ tall, and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Anyone who has seen Williams on or after June 21st should call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
Yah-Shaun Johnson and Destiny Spell were charged in connection to a shooting at Walmart.
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
Michael Stevens
Second suspect wanted after man shot in the face

Latest News

Deputies say the child was killed at this home in Nash County by her grandmother.
Nash County grandmother charged with murder in beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter
Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face
Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies
Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting
Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting