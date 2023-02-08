Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout

The shooting killed one man and injured another.
The shooting killed one man and injured another.(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel.

Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.

Officers say there was an exchange of gunfire and Williams and Johnny Lyons were shot. Lyons received non-life-threatening injuries and was one of the men inside the room before the robbery went down.

After consulting with the district attorney, police said the killing of Williams was done in self-defense and no charges would be brought.

Police said they have since learned the names of those involved in the robbery.

Leonard Rudd has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

They continue to search for Shamoral Williams, Naquandre Mitchell, and Montavis Jones. Police said the three should be considered armed and dangerous.

Montavis Jones, Naquandre Mitchell, Shamoral Williams
Montavis Jones, Naquandre Mitchell, Shamoral Williams(Rocky Mount police)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
Yah-Shaun Johnson and Destiny Spell were charged in connection to a shooting at Walmart.
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
Deputies say the child was killed at this home in Nash County by her grandmother.
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged

Latest News

Elizabeth City State University paints planes as special tribute to Tuskegee Airmen
Parents pick up their kids from Northside High School in Jacksonville after police say two...
Autopsy provides new details in deadly stabbing at high school in Jacksonville
Scallop shuckers fear the end of an era
Scallop shuckers fear the end of an era
Renewed call to help find missing Bertie County man
Renewed call to help find missing Bertie County man