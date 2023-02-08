POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel.

Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.

Officers say there was an exchange of gunfire and Williams and Johnny Lyons were shot. Lyons received non-life-threatening injuries and was one of the men inside the room before the robbery went down.

After consulting with the district attorney, police said the killing of Williams was done in self-defense and no charges would be brought.

Police said they have since learned the names of those involved in the robbery.

Leonard Rudd has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

They continue to search for Shamoral Williams, Naquandre Mitchell, and Montavis Jones. Police said the three should be considered armed and dangerous.

Montavis Jones, Naquandre Mitchell, Shamoral Williams (Rocky Mount police)

