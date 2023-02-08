Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

New asteroid photobombs Webb Telescope

A new asteroid about the size of the Colosseum was spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope.
A new asteroid about the size of the Colosseum was spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope.(N. Bartmann (ESA/Webb), ESO/M. Kornmesser and S. Brunier, N. Risinger)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The James Webb Space Telescope observed its smallest cosmic object to date, an asteroid about the size of the Colosseum in Rome.

The detection of the asteroid was made by chance when the Webb research team focused the telescope on another asteroid.

The asteroid is between 300 and 600 feet long and located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The asteroid may be one of the smallest ever found in the main belt.

Astronomers will continue to observe to learn more about the asteroid and confirm it is truly a newly discovered object.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
Yah-Shaun Johnson and Destiny Spell were charged in connection to a shooting at Walmart.
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
Michael Stevens
Second suspect wanted after man shot in the face

Latest News

Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
Bail $300K for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor in sexual abuse case
If you live in a state that gave out special rebates in 2022, wait to file.
You may want to wait before filing your taxes
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an...
Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say