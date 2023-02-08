Mother charged with concealing death after baby found dead inside suitcase

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A mother has been charged after her three-month-old was found dead inside a suitcase.

Roanoke Rapids police said around 11:30 this morning they were called to a home at 107 Franklin Street to check on the wellbeing of a small child.

After searching the home, officers found the baby dead, wrapped in a blanket inside the suitcase which was discoverred inside a closet.

Synkel Davis has been charged with felonious concealment of death of a child.

Police don’t yet know how the baby died and continue to investigate the death.

The 34-year-old Davis has been jailed on a $15,000 bond and has her first appearance on Friday.

