J.H. Rose senior Farmer signs with ECU football as preferred walk-on

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another local football standout has found a spot with the East Carolina University program.

Ajani Farmer signed with the Pirates as a preferred walk-on Wednesday afternoon at J.H. Rose.

“You know what they say there is no place like home. I love the coaching staff there. I love where they are going with the program right now. I want to go there and make an impact. It is very stressful because of the transfer portal stuff,” says J.H. Rose senior Ajani Farmer, “Coach Kirkpatrick when he came here and talked to me. He was very honest. He said he could see me earning a scholarship there. I talked to coach Daoust. They need defensive linemen. I want to help out in that department. It has always been a dream of mine. Whether on scholarship or not, I always wanted to play college football. Now that I am in the door I got to earn a scholarship now. I am just ready for that. I am ready to outwork anybody.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.