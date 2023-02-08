Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where two people were shot Tuesday afternoon leaving one of them dead.

The sheriff’s office says around 4:30 p.m., they responded to the report of a shooting on Johnston Road near U.S. 301 in Whitakers.

Investigators say two people who are familiar with each other had some sort of verbal altercation that led to both firing shots at each other. One person died at the scene while the other fled the area in a vehicle and stopped at a convenience store in Battleboro, where it was determined that he had also been shot.

The second person has been taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

