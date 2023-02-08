Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where two people were shot Tuesday afternoon leaving one of them dead.

The sheriff’s office says around 4:30 p.m., they responded to the report of a shooting on Johnston Road near U.S. 301 in Whitakers.

Investigators say two people who are familiar with each other had some sort of verbal altercation that led to both firing shots at each other. One person died at the scene while the other fled the area in a vehicle and stopped at a convenience store in Battleboro, where it was determined that he had also been shot.

The second person has been taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
Qua-Jhaun Callands
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

Latest News

Suspicious death of juvenile in Nashville under investigation
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
Experts in the East breakdown the NC Supreme Court rehearing of two cases
Experts in the East breakdown the NC Supreme Court rehearing of two cases
Sheriff's office responds after deputy shoots dog
Sheriff's office responds after deputy shoots dog