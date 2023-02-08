Advertise With Us
Greenville florists teaches the basics to building a bouquet for Valentine’s Day

“Flowers can say a thousand words in a million ways”
Greenville florists teaches the basics to building a bouquet for Valentine’s Day
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Flowers are considered a classic staple in a Valentine’s Day gift for many, but it’s not just for woman, a poll reports that more than 50% of men would appreciate flowers, too.

A poll by the Society of American Florists, 60% of men say they would “love” to receive flowers.

Latha Harrell, a florist from A Fling of Flair Florist in Greenville taught the basics to making a bouquet.

Harrell says creating bouquets runs in the family, both his mother and grandmother were florists. Now running, A Fling of Flair Florist, he expects to get over 2,000 orders of personalized and arranged flowers for those through out Eastern Carolina and the country.

If interested in creating a masterpiece of your own, visit their website or call (252) 714-0583.

