Greenville City Council approves street improvement contract
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 30 streets will be upgraded as part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Projects for Greenville.
Tripp Brothers from Ayden will be undergoing this rehabilitation project with a budget of $3.3 million. The city says road work will include crack sealing, ADA ramp and pavement rework, and restoration among other projects.
The following streets are having asphalt and milling upgrades:
- Mall Dr. from SW Greenville Blvd. to S. Memorial Dr.
- Cotanche St. from E. 10th St. to Reade Cl.
- E. 7th St. from Cotanche St. to End City Maintenance
- Sherwood Dr. from Red Banks Rd. to Street End
- E. 14th St. from Charles Blvd. to Cotanche St.
- Landmark St. from SW Greenville Blvd. to E. Baywood Ln.
- Spring Forest Rd. from RxR Crossing to John Hopkins Dr.
- Gabriel Dr. from Spring Forest Rd. to Pavement Joint
- W. Moore St. from N. Memorial Dr. to Melody Ln.
- Golf Club Wynd. from End City Maintenance to Cedarhurst Rd.
The following streets are alternative road options that will have asphalt and milling upgrades too:
- Wimledon Dr. from E. Arlington Blvd. to Firetown Rd.
- Ironwood Dr. from Middleburry Dr. to Club Pines Dr.
- Ragsdale Rd. from E. 14th St. to E. Wright Rd.
- Cravensham Rd. from Evans St. to Kineton Cl.
- W. Sylvan Dr. from S. Memorial Dr. to N. Sylvan Dr.
- Westview Dr. from Country Club Dr. to Street End
The following streets are to have micro paving upgrades:
- Langsoton Blvd. from Thomas Langston Rd. to Street End
- Golden Rd. from Cedar Ln. to SE Greenville Blvd.
- Palmer Ct. from Wyngate Dr. to Street End
- Satterfield Dr. from Wyngate Dr. to Satterfield Dr.
- Wyngate Dr. from Macgregor Downs Rd. to Bloomsbury Rd.
- S. Elm St. from E. 14th St. to SE Greenville Blvd.
- W. 1st. from N. Pitts St. to S. Washington St.
- E 4th St. from Forest Hill Cl. to Hickory St.
- Martinsborough Rd. from Evans St. to Granville Dr.
And the following streets are having cracks sealed:
- Dalebrook Cl. from E. 14th St. to Deerwood Dr.
- Deerwood Dr. from Dalebrook Cl. to Kingsbrook Rd.
- E. 4th St. from Hickory St. to Laurel St.
- E. 5th St. from Trustees Wy. to E. 10th St.
- Kingsbrook Rd. from E. 14th St. to Clu-de-sac
- Oxford Rd. from E. 10th St. to York Rd.
- Red Banks Rd. from Evans St. to SE Greenville Blvd.
- Red Banks Rd. from S. Memorial Dr. to Evans St.
- S. Elm St. from E. 10th St. to E. 14th St.
This project is scheduled to begin in spring.
