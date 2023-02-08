Advertise With Us
Greenville City Council approves street improvement contract

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 30 streets will be upgraded as part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Projects for Greenville.

Tripp Brothers from Ayden will be undergoing this rehabilitation project with a budget of $3.3 million. The city says road work will include crack sealing, ADA ramp and pavement rework, and restoration among other projects.

The following streets are having asphalt and milling upgrades:

  • Mall Dr. from SW Greenville Blvd. to S. Memorial Dr.
  • Cotanche St. from E. 10th St. to Reade Cl.
  • E. 7th St. from Cotanche St. to End City Maintenance
  • Sherwood Dr. from Red Banks Rd. to Street End
  • E. 14th St. from Charles Blvd. to Cotanche St.
  • Landmark St. from SW Greenville Blvd. to E. Baywood Ln.
  • Spring Forest Rd. from RxR Crossing to John Hopkins Dr.
  • Gabriel Dr. from Spring Forest Rd. to Pavement Joint
  • W. Moore St. from N. Memorial Dr. to Melody Ln.
  • Golf Club Wynd. from End City Maintenance to Cedarhurst Rd.

The following streets are alternative road options that will have asphalt and milling upgrades too:

  • Wimledon Dr. from E. Arlington Blvd. to Firetown Rd.
  • Ironwood Dr. from Middleburry Dr. to Club Pines Dr.
  • Ragsdale Rd. from E. 14th St. to E. Wright Rd.
  • Cravensham Rd. from Evans St. to Kineton Cl.
  • W. Sylvan Dr. from S. Memorial Dr. to N. Sylvan Dr.
  • Westview Dr. from Country Club Dr. to Street End

The following streets are to have micro paving upgrades:

  • Langsoton Blvd. from Thomas Langston Rd. to Street End
  • Golden Rd. from Cedar Ln. to SE Greenville Blvd.
  • Palmer Ct. from Wyngate Dr. to Street End
  • Satterfield Dr. from Wyngate Dr. to Satterfield Dr.
  • Wyngate Dr. from Macgregor Downs Rd. to Bloomsbury Rd.
  • S. Elm St. from E. 14th St. to SE Greenville Blvd.
  • W. 1st. from N. Pitts St. to S. Washington St.
  • E 4th St. from Forest Hill Cl. to Hickory St.
  • Martinsborough Rd. from Evans St. to Granville Dr.

And the following streets are having cracks sealed:

  • Dalebrook Cl. from E. 14th St. to Deerwood Dr.
  • Deerwood Dr. from Dalebrook Cl. to Kingsbrook Rd.
  • E. 4th St. from Hickory St. to Laurel St.
  • E. 5th St. from Trustees Wy. to E. 10th St.
  • Kingsbrook Rd. from E. 14th St. to Clu-de-sac
  • Oxford Rd. from E. 10th St. to York Rd.
  • Red Banks Rd. from Evans St. to SE Greenville Blvd.
  • Red Banks Rd. from S. Memorial Dr. to Evans St.
  • S. Elm St. from E. 10th St. to E. 14th St.

This project is scheduled to begin in spring.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

