Greenville City Council approves street improvement contract

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 30 streets will be upgraded as part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Projects for Greenville.

Tripp Brothers from Ayden will be undergoing this rehabilitation project with a budget of $3.3 million. The city says road work will include crack sealing, ADA ramp and pavement rework, and restoration among other projects.

The following streets are having asphalt and milling upgrades:

Mall Dr. from SW Greenville Blvd. to S. Memorial Dr.

Cotanche St. from E. 10th St. to Reade Cl.

E. 7th St. from Cotanche St. to End City Maintenance

Sherwood Dr. from Red Banks Rd. to Street End

E. 14th St. from Charles Blvd. to Cotanche St.

Landmark St. from SW Greenville Blvd. to E. Baywood Ln.

Spring Forest Rd. from RxR Crossing to John Hopkins Dr.

Gabriel Dr. from Spring Forest Rd. to Pavement Joint

W. Moore St. from N. Memorial Dr. to Melody Ln.

Golf Club Wynd. from End City Maintenance to Cedarhurst Rd.

The following streets are alternative road options that will have asphalt and milling upgrades too:

Wimledon Dr. from E. Arlington Blvd. to Firetown Rd.

Ironwood Dr. from Middleburry Dr. to Club Pines Dr.

Ragsdale Rd. from E. 14th St. to E. Wright Rd.

Cravensham Rd. from Evans St. to Kineton Cl.

W. Sylvan Dr. from S. Memorial Dr. to N. Sylvan Dr.

Westview Dr. from Country Club Dr. to Street End

The following streets are to have micro paving upgrades:

Langsoton Blvd. from Thomas Langston Rd. to Street End

Golden Rd. from Cedar Ln. to SE Greenville Blvd.

Palmer Ct. from Wyngate Dr. to Street End

Satterfield Dr. from Wyngate Dr. to Satterfield Dr.

Wyngate Dr. from Macgregor Downs Rd. to Bloomsbury Rd.

S. Elm St. from E. 14th St. to SE Greenville Blvd.

W. 1st. from N. Pitts St. to S. Washington St.

E 4th St. from Forest Hill Cl. to Hickory St.

Martinsborough Rd. from Evans St. to Granville Dr.

And the following streets are having cracks sealed:

Dalebrook Cl. from E. 14th St. to Deerwood Dr.

Deerwood Dr. from Dalebrook Cl. to Kingsbrook Rd.

E. 4th St. from Hickory St. to Laurel St.

E. 5th St. from Trustees Wy. to E. 10th St.

Kingsbrook Rd. from E. 14th St. to Clu-de-sac

Oxford Rd. from E. 10th St. to York Rd.

Red Banks Rd. from Evans St. to SE Greenville Blvd.

Red Banks Rd. from S. Memorial Dr. to Evans St.

S. Elm St. from E. 10th St. to E. 14th St.

This project is scheduled to begin in spring.

