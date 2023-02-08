Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Gardner leads #8 Virginia past Smith and #22 NC State

UVA 63, NC State 50
Jayden Gardner scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds for UVA against Georgia Tech
Jayden Gardner scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds for UVA against Georgia Tech(wvir)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Former ECU star Jayden Gardner scored 18 points and Reece Beekman added 15 and No. 8 Virginia cooled off red-hot No. 22 North Carolina State 63-50 on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed the Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5) their second loss in 10 games and moved into a share of first place in the conference with Clemson and Pittsburgh.

The Wolfpack arrived leading the ACC with an average of 79.6 points and were 19-2 when scoring at least 70, but became the 38th consecutive league opponent held below 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena.

Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith led N.C. State with 19 points and Casey Morsell, who spent his first two seasons at Virginia and was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball in his first game back, had 18 points before fouling out in the final minute.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
Qua-Jhaun Callands
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting

Latest News

Wake Forest makes big early lead hold up to top UNC men’s hoops
Farmville Central boys and girls basketball pick up wins
Farmville Central boys and girls basketball pick up wins
Farmville Central boys and girls beat rival Greene Central in the "backyard brawl"
Farmville Central boys top Greene Central to claim conference title, Jags girls avenge earlier loss
Pepsi Sports Spotlight: Southwest Onslow senior Carter Duhon
Sports Spotlight: Southwest Onslow’s Duhon grows quickly in size and ability to become one of state’s best wrestlers