Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say

Officers arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired. (Source: KOMO)
By Mo Haider
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KOMO) – A woman died after a multi-car pileup in Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired.

According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an SUV, causing it to collide with a landscaping truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A 25-year-old woman riding in the SUV was also taken to the hospital, where she died.

The forklift driver was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

