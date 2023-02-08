Farmville Central boys top Greene Central to claim conference title, Jags girls avenge earlier loss

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Central boys held off a valiant effort from rival Greene Central to pull away and win 85-75. We were told Jah Short had 36 points in the victory. The win clinches the conference title for Farmville Central. Coach Williford says it is their 10th straight.

The Farmville Central girls avenged and earlier loss to Greene Central. Arlisha Mason head 19 points to lead the way for the Rams. Jaguars were led by Jamya Saddler with 14 points, Kamiyah Wooten had 12 points. Farmville Central hosts rival North Pitt to close the regular season on Friday.

New Bern boys edged D.H. Conley 60-53. Jacksonville crushed South Central 63-36. The Bears and Cards have a share of the conference title.

East Carteret girls came back to beat Southside 65-62 to claim their conference title.

Richlands boys with an important win over West Carteret 67-62 as well.

