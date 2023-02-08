Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Farmville Central boys top Greene Central to claim conference title, Jags girls avenge earlier loss

FCHS boys and girls win “Backyard Brawl”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Central boys held off a valiant effort from rival Greene Central to pull away and win 85-75. We were told Jah Short had 36 points in the victory. The win clinches the conference title for Farmville Central. Coach Williford says it is their 10th straight.

The Farmville Central girls avenged and earlier loss to Greene Central. Arlisha Mason head 19 points to lead the way for the Rams. Jaguars were led by Jamya Saddler with 14 points, Kamiyah Wooten had 12 points. Farmville Central hosts rival North Pitt to close the regular season on Friday.

New Bern boys edged D.H. Conley 60-53. Jacksonville crushed South Central 63-36. The Bears and Cards have a share of the conference title.

East Carteret girls came back to beat Southside 65-62 to claim their conference title.

Richlands boys with an important win over West Carteret 67-62 as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
Qua-Jhaun Callands
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting

Latest News

Wake Forest makes big early lead hold up to top UNC men’s hoops
Jayden Gardner scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds for UVA against Georgia Tech
Gardner leads #8 Virginia past Smith and #22 NC State
Farmville Central boys and girls basketball pick up wins
Farmville Central boys and girls basketball pick up wins
Pepsi Sports Spotlight: Southwest Onslow senior Carter Duhon
Sports Spotlight: Southwest Onslow’s Duhon grows quickly in size and ability to become one of state’s best wrestlers