Family speaks out after Pitt County deputy shoots dog; sheriffs office responds

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in the east is distraught after a Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed her dog in her front yard.

Teshia Sykes says she yelled at two Pitt County deputies in her yard to not shoot her dog, Simba, who the Pitt County Sheriff’s office says was attacking a deputy’s K9.

During the commotion, Sykes says she ran inside her home to ask her fiancé to help.

“But before he had the opportunity to get out the house, we heard a gunshot,” Sykes said.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy deployed a taser on Simba first and gave commands for Sykes to retrieve their dog. When the dog continued to attack the K9, the deputy shot Simba and he ran away and eventually died.

But what led up to the shooting?

On January 31, just after 10 p.m. Sykes’ daughter, Kezia Brown, says she was walking Simba on a leash in their yard off Barrus Construction Road.

She saw a car parked in the road with its high beams on. It startled her so she ran back to her house and on the way, Simba spotted the two deputies and K9 nearby. He charged in their direction with so much force that the leash got out of Kezia’s hand and Simba attacked the K9.

“Simba was everything to us,” Brown said. “He wasn’t just a dog and I think that’s what they don’t understand.”

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies were in the area searching for a suspect in a larceny in Edgecombe County.

A male suspect jumped and ran from the car and a K9 deputy responded to assist with the search and during the search is when they say Simba attacked the K9.

Sykes tells WITN she has filed a complaint and she plans on taking legal action against the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office once she finds an attorney.

A full statement from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office can be found below.

On the evening of January 31, 2023 one of our deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Old River Rd and Barrus Construction Rd. because it was wanted as a suspect vehicle in a larceny in Edgecombe County. A male suspect jumped and ran from the vehicle. A K-9 Deputy responded to assist and deployed his working police dog in the area. The canine picked up a scent and began tracking the suspect. At one point while tracking the scent, a civilian dog came from the front of a residence and attacked the Sheriff’s Office K9. The civilian dog bit our K9 in the back hind-quarter. Our deputy shouted to the dog’s owner multiple times giving commands for them to retrieve their dog. Another deputy on scene deployed a Taser which did make contact and caused the dog to separate from the working K9 but did not stop the fight. The civilian dog continued to attack our K9 and our deputy again gave commands for the owner to retrieve their dog. Our K9 was able to achieve physical separation from the civilian dog. The dog again tried to attack our K9 and at that time the deputy fired one round from his duty weapon to stop the fight, protect the working dog, and allow the team to continue their mission of tracking the escaping suspect. The civilian dog ran away from the area when the shot was fired. The suspect in the case ended up escaping. As soon as the chase was terminated the highest ranking supervisor on duty responded to the scene of the incident and met with the homeowner to check on the dog and take a report. Today the dog’s owner came to the Sheriff’s Office to file a complaint.

