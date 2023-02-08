Elizabeth City State University paints planes as special tribute to Tuskegee Airmen

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina university is paying tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen with the new branding of their training airplanes.

Elizabeth City State University, a historically black school, decided to give a special tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, a historic group of African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II as part of the U.S. Army Air Corps, by giving each of the 12 planes owned by the university a red tail.

The planes are used to teach students wanting to become pilots from the beginning of their training to graduation.

ECSU’s Aviation Science program will host a free public event to unveil the new paint on the tails of its aircraft fleet. It will include an open house from 10-11 a.m. to 12-1 p.m., and a short program from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its hangar at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.