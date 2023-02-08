Advertise With Us
Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face

Elliott High faces several charges after officers say he stabbed another man in the face.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is recovering from a stab to the face after offering another person a ride in his car.

Roanoke Rapids Police say they were called to the 400 block of Chockoyotte St. just after 8:00 Tuesday night for a man on the caller’s porch with blood on him.

When a sergeant got to the scene he saw the man flagging him down. Officers say they were told that he was giving another man a ride when that passenger started to act strangely.

The driver says he asked the passenger to get out of the car, but he refused.

When the driver pushed down a window, he says the man stabbed him in the face and took his car.

That man was later pulled over on Roanoke Avenue near the Gaston Bridge and identified as Elliott High, 38.

He had about a quarter of a gram of crack cocaine on him.

High was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Schedule II, and Larceny of a Vehicle.

He was placed under a $25,000 bond with a court date of February 10.

