Buzzer Beater: Trinity Christian boys basketball hits half court shot to top Christ Covenant on Tuesday night

Josh Murillo hit the game-winning shot at the horn
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Greenville Tuesday night the boys basketball game between Trinity Christian and Christ Covenant came down to a shot at the final horn.

The shot made by Trinity Christian’s Josh Murillo just over he had 14 points and 5 rebounds in the 46-45 buzzer-beater victory. The Tigers are 19-9. The Spartans fall to 10-11. Pretty awesome to see a game-winner like that.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

