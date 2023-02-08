Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

12-year-old Chiefs fan to see Make-A-Wish come true at Super Bowl

Make-A-Wish kid Gavin will get his dreams fulfilled at the Super Bowl this weekend.
Make-A-Wish kid Gavin will get his dreams fulfilled at the Super Bowl this weekend.(Make-A-Wish)
By KWCH Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A 12-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan battling a nervous system disorder will have his dreams fulfilled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation this weekend.

Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas in partnership with the NFL will grant the wishes of Gavin and 16 other wish kids who will be traveling to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII from 15 different states.

Gavin’s experience began with a welcome celebration Wednesday where Gavin met and got to know the other wish kids and their families, KWCH reported.

On Thursday, Gavin will brush shoulders with the NFL’s biggest stars on the red carpet at the NFL Honors event.

Friday will see Gavin get a private, behind-the-scenes tour of State Farm Stadium and have free time to show off his football skills at the Super Bowl Experience.

The experience will end with Gavin stepping inside the stadium to watch as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head on Sunday.

Brian Miller, Vice President of Marketing & Communications with Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas, said Super Bowl weekend means more to the foundation’s staff, volunteers and supporters who can help grant wishes at the game.

“For Gavin, we hope that the trip provides him with the strength and inspiration needed to face whatever challenges come his way,” Miller said.

For more information on the Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas Foundation or to donate, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
Yah-Shaun Johnson and Destiny Spell were charged in connection to a shooting at Walmart.
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
Deputies say the child was killed at this home in Nash County by her grandmother.
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged

Latest News

Scallop shuckers fear the end of an era
Scallop shuckers fear the end of an era
FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said it was the 15th time he had...
Trump ex-lawyer Cohen meets again with New York prosecutors
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page...
Damar Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
Walmart shooting suspect pleads guilty to federal charges