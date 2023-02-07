Advertise With Us
Virginia Tech women win top 25 test at NC State

ACC Network says first win for Hokies at NC State in program history
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 27 points with five 3-pointers, Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 14 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech beat 22nd-ranked North Carolina State 73-61 in the Play4Kay game.

Virginia Tech won at N.C. State for the first time in 13 meetings and improved to 3-26 overall in the series. Kitley and Amoore dominated the second half, combining to score 31 of Virginia Tech’s 34 points - including all 15 in the fourth quarter.

Amoore capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to end the third quarter and she added two 3-pointers during a 9-0 run in the fourth.

Cayla King made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points for Virginia Tech.

