Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teen charged in Kinston shooting

Malachi McBride
Malachi McBride(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside.

Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened back on January 16th around 10:00 p.m. Officers said they found several shell casings and learned that a home in the 2100 block of West Road had been hit by the gunfire.

The 18-year-old Kinston teen was jailed on a secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
Qua-Jhaun Callands
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

Latest News

Onslow County veteran event gives resources to homeless veterans
Onslow County veteran event gives resources to homeless veterans
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
Michael Stevens
Second suspect wanted after man shot in the face
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia