Teen charged in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside.

Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened back on January 16th around 10:00 p.m. Officers said they found several shell casings and learned that a home in the 2100 block of West Road had been hit by the gunfire.

The 18-year-old Kinston teen was jailed on a secured bond.

