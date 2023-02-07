Sports Spotlight: Southwest Onslow’s Duhon grows quickly in size and ability to become one of state’s best wrestlers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Southwest Onslow wrestling has had great team success the past few years. They’ve grown into one of the forces in the east. Their growth pales in comparison to their now senior wrestler Carter Duhon. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Started (wrestling) in 8th grade,” says Southwest Onslow senior Carter Duhon, “It was rough for me when I first started. I didn’t win a lot.”

“15 pounds under the 106, getting his butt handed to him,” says Southwest head coach Maury Vanderpool, “But you know what, he stuck with it.”

Smaller than the smallest weight class, Southwest Onslow senior Carter Duhon chose to build from early defeats and work toward success.

“It was a hard process,” says Duhon, “I’m glad to have coach Vanderpool here to do it because I wouldn’t have been able to do it without him. There’s no way.”

With help from his coach, the wrestling fire got blazing and channeled in Carter.

“The guys used to tease him, pick on him. I used to pull him to the side and say look kid that’s what should motivate you. Use that energy out on the mat,” says Vanderpool, “You don’t got to prove nothing to nobody. But you know you got to show everybody what they were talking about they were wrong.”

The energy got red hot over the last few seasons and turned into winning. Three conference titles, Carter won the 2A east regional championship last year and placed 4th at state at 106 pounds.

“It was great. I have never even been to an event like that before. Being able to wrestle in it was incredible,” Carter says, “So many people there, so many different schools, people and things you have never heard of. Being able to place in a tournament like that was great.”

Carter has continued to have success during his senior year. He is now wrestling at 113 pounds, sometimes even at 120 pounds for his team, who finished regional team dual runner-up last week.

“Having to cut weight and then still wrestling up is tough,” says Carter, “but it is getting me prepared for the end of this season.”

Carter and his team will both try to defend their regional title this week and Duhon hopes to keep his wrestling fire burning and building well after this month’s state finals.

“I’ll continue to wrestle in college. I believe I can do it,” says Duhon, “I have talked to a few coaches but I’m still looking to set some things up.”

