Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer temps and plentiful sunshine on the way; Friday rain chance

70° days are likely Wednesday through Friday
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temps will climb a bit each day this week ahead of our next rain chance on Friday.

Tuesday morning is likely the last freezing start until Sunday morning. Highs in the low 60s Tuesday afternoon will jump to 70° Wednesday under sun filled skies. Warm air holds on until a cold front arrives with our next rain chance late Friday. Friday looks wet, especially late day into the overnight. Rain may linger into Saturday. Another 1-2″ is possible. Not forecasting it right now, but if enough instability moves in we could see a few strong storms. Cooler mid 50s will lock in over the weekend, wih above-average temperatures moving right back in early next week.

Tuesday

Sunny and cool. High of 61. Winds SW 4-8.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 70. Winds S 5-10.

Thursday

Partly cloudy and warm. Late day shower possible. High of 72. Winds S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Qua-Jhaun Callands
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary
The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

Latest News

Greenville City Council approves new small business program
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Yah-Shaun Johnson and Destiny Spell were charged in connection to a shooting at Walmart.
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
State bill with LGBTQ limits heads to Senate floor
State bill with LGBTQ limits heads to Senate floor