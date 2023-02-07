Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer temps and plentiful sunshine on the way; Friday rain chance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temps will climb a bit each day this week ahead of our next rain chance on Friday.

Tuesday morning is likely the last freezing start until Sunday morning. Highs in the low 60s Tuesday afternoon will jump to 70° Wednesday under sun filled skies. Warm air holds on until a cold front arrives with our next rain chance late Friday. Friday looks wet, especially late day into the overnight. Rain may linger into Saturday. Another 1-2″ is possible. Not forecasting it right now, but if enough instability moves in we could see a few strong storms. Cooler mid 50s will lock in over the weekend, wih above-average temperatures moving right back in early next week.

Tuesday

Sunny and cool. High of 61. Winds SW 4-8.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 70. Winds S 5-10.

Thursday

Partly cloudy and warm. Late day shower possible. High of 72. Winds S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.