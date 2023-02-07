Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Parrott Academy boys edge John Paul II in conference tournament

Patriots 49, Saints 44
Parrott Academy boys edge John Paul II in conference tournament
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Parrott Academy boys basketball team able to grab a late lead and make free throws to victory at rival John Paul II on Monday night in Greenville.

The Patriots led by Paxton Riley who had a game-high 20 points. The big man Fletcher Jones had 11 points.

Saints led by Nike Williams who had 14 points. They did grab the lead for a moment in the fourth quarter.

Lots of fouls meant the double bonus played a factor in both the first and second half.

The second round if Thursday.

On the girls side, John Paul II defeated Epiphany School 59-18. Wayne Christian topped Parrott Academy 46-38.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting

Latest News

Parrott Academy boys edge John Paul II in conference tournament
Parrott Academy boys edge John Paul II in conference tournament
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech women win top 25 test at NC State
Pearl River Central
Miami crushes Duke men’s basketball
Local girls wrestlers claim individual state titles
Local girls wrestlers claim individual state titles