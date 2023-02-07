Parrott Academy boys edge John Paul II in conference tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Parrott Academy boys basketball team able to grab a late lead and make free throws to victory at rival John Paul II on Monday night in Greenville.

The Patriots led by Paxton Riley who had a game-high 20 points. The big man Fletcher Jones had 11 points.

Saints led by Nike Williams who had 14 points. They did grab the lead for a moment in the fourth quarter.

Lots of fouls meant the double bonus played a factor in both the first and second half.

The second round if Thursday.

On the girls side, John Paul II defeated Epiphany School 59-18. Wayne Christian topped Parrott Academy 46-38.

