Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night.

It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding two guns.

They said Council had kicked relatives out of the home and challenged deputies to come inside and get him.

Deputies say Council was barricaded in the home for over seven hours and shortly before 2:00 a.m. they announced that the man had come out of the home and surrendered.

Council was taken to ECU Edgecombe Hospital and involuntarily committed, according to a news release.

