Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting

Yah-Shaun Johnson and Destiny Spell were charged in connection to a shooting at Walmart.
Yah-Shaun Johnson and Destiny Spell were charged in connection to a shooting at Walmart.(WPD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson.

Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.

Officers say 19-year-old Yah-Shaun Johnson tried to shoot a Walmart employee named Derrick Artis, 20, and another teen, Amonte Watson.

Johnson was then reportedly driven away by his fiancé, Destiny Spell.

Artis ran away; Watson left in a car.

During the investigation, both vehicles were found and everyone in them were interviewed.

Johnson was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and two counts of injury to personal property.

Johnson was given no bond due to being on pretrial release for a pending firearm related charge.

Spell was charged with two counts of felony accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder. Spell was given a $25,000 secured bond for her involvement.

Two unrelated vehicles were hit by gunfire. At this time, there are no reported injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

