Teen arrested in connection to La Grange shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting in La Grange on Friday.

According to a press release, deputies arrested the 17-year-old Monday night at a home in the 300 block of College Street in Kinston with help from the Kinston Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The juvenile suspect is wanted in connection to a shooting on Cypress Grove Drive in LaGrange on Friday. WITN has previously reported that 20-year-old Savyone Grant was shot in the face.

The teen will be placed in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in a juvenile detention center while facing several charges including:

attempted murder

robbery with a dangerous weapon

felony conspiracy

larceny of a firearm

possession of a stolen firearm

The case remains under investigation and additional arrests are forthcoming, according to the press release.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.