Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teen arrested in connection to La Grange shooting

A 20-year-old was shot on Friday on Cypress Grove Drive between Kinston and La Grange on Friday
A 20-year-old was shot on Friday on Cypress Grove Drive between Kinston and La Grange on Friday(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting in La Grange on Friday.

According to a press release, deputies arrested the 17-year-old Monday night at a home in the 300 block of College Street in Kinston with help from the Kinston Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The juvenile suspect is wanted in connection to a shooting on Cypress Grove Drive in LaGrange on Friday. WITN has previously reported that 20-year-old Savyone Grant was shot in the face.

The teen will be placed in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in a juvenile detention center while facing several charges including:

  • attempted murder
  • robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • felony conspiracy
  • larceny of a firearm
  • possession of a stolen firearm

The case remains under investigation and additional arrests are forthcoming, according to the press release.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Qua-Jhaun Callands
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp

Latest News

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette will attend today's "Cops Listening Engaging and Responding"...
Kinston Police to host community engagement event
First Alert Forecast For February 7, 2023
State bill with LGBTQ limits heads to Senate floor
Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, claims board was violating government...
Beaufort County Board of Commissioners change prayer at the beginning of meetings after complaint