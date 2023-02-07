Kinston Police to host community engagement event

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will host a community engagement event today.

The “Cops Listening Engaging and Responding,” or CLEAR, event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex. The event is a freeform discussion that allows community members to ask questions or voice concerns directly to their police department.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette will attend as well as several other members of KPD.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.