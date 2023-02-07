Greenville City Council approves new small business program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville small businesses can get financial help with this new program.

Greenville City Council unanimously voted for the American Rescue Plan Act program which will support the growth and stability of small businesses. Businesses that meet their requirements can receive up to $50,000 in support.

The program was designed to help new businesses and already established ones that are still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allotted money could go to building renovations, expansions and upkeep, and the purchase of equipment among other things.

To qualify for this program, a business must:

Be in the Greenville city limits with proof from the Department of Housing and Urban Development

Independently owned and operated with five or fewer locations and 100 or fewer employees.

A net gross that does not exceed $5-million

Greenville will establish a system where businesses are scored and ranked based on their performance in these areas and other business statistics.

More information about the application process for the program will be available in March. For more information, contact the City of Greenville at (252) 329-4518.

