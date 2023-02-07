Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville City Council approves new small business program

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville small businesses can get financial help with this new program.

Greenville City Council unanimously voted for the American Rescue Plan Act program which will support the growth and stability of small businesses. Businesses that meet their requirements can receive up to $50,000 in support.

The program was designed to help new businesses and already established ones that are still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allotted money could go to building renovations, expansions and upkeep, and the purchase of equipment among other things.

To qualify for this program, a business must:

  • Be in the Greenville city limits with proof from the Department of Housing and Urban Development
  • Independently owned and operated with five or fewer locations and 100 or fewer employees.
  • A net gross that does not exceed $5-million

Greenville will establish a system where businesses are scored and ranked based on their performance in these areas and other business statistics.

More information about the application process for the program will be available in March. For more information, contact the City of Greenville at (252) 329-4518.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Qua-Jhaun Callands
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary

Latest News

An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Yah-Shaun Johnson and Destiny Spell were charged in connection to a shooting at Walmart.
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
State bill with LGBTQ limits heads to Senate floor
State bill with LGBTQ limits heads to Senate floor
Kinston Police to host community engagement even
Kinston Police to host community engagement even