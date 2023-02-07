Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Deputies searching for missing Nash County man

Albert Stell II was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday.
Albert Stell II was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday.(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Albert Stell II was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Nash County deputies said the 24-year-old man left walking from a home in the 6800 block of Racetrack Road, outside of Castalia, and hasn’t been seen since.

Stell did not have a cell phone with him.

He is described as 5′8″ tall, weighs 350 pounds, has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and was wearing orange shorts, a white shirt, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who spots Stell should call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Qua-Jhaun Callands
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary
The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

Latest News

It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for...
Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County
Greenville City Council approves new small business program
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Yah-Shaun Johnson and Destiny Spell were charged in connection to a shooting at Walmart.
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting