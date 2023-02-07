Deputies searching for missing Nash County man
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in finding a missing man.
Albert Stell II was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday.
Nash County deputies said the 24-year-old man left walking from a home in the 6800 block of Racetrack Road, outside of Castalia, and hasn’t been seen since.
Stell did not have a cell phone with him.
He is described as 5′8″ tall, weighs 350 pounds, has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and was wearing orange shorts, a white shirt, and black Nike shoes.
Anyone who spots Stell should call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.