Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Following an investigation into the mistaken euthanasia of a Pitt County woman’s dog, the shelter says they will be making some changes to their protocol.

Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on January 22 and put on a 10-day quarantine.

Daniels wanted to pick him back up, but the shelter says a staff member incorrectly entered that information in the computer system. The dog was euthanized.

After an internal investigation, the shelter will now contact the animal owners to verify their pet recovery plan, regardless of what is listed on the quarantine paperwork.

In a Facebook post, the shelter wrote, “We regret our mistake and through improved procedures, aim to provide the best care for all animals in our custody.”

