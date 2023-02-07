54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop in one Eastern Carolina city landed police more than 50 pounds of pot and the arrest of two Michigan men.

Roanoke Rapids police say on Friday they found black duffel bags in the rear of a rental vehicle that contained vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana.

They seized 54.3 pounds of marijuana.

The marijuana was seized Friday in Roanoke Rapids. (Roanoke Rapids police)

Brandon Williams and Mohamed Jaber, both of Dearborn, were charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics.

The two men were jailed on $100,000 secured bonds.

