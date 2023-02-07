Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop

Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams
Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop in one Eastern Carolina city landed police more than 50 pounds of pot and the arrest of two Michigan men.

Roanoke Rapids police say on Friday they found black duffel bags in the rear of a rental vehicle that contained vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana.

They seized 54.3 pounds of marijuana.

The marijuana was seized Friday in Roanoke Rapids.
The marijuana was seized Friday in Roanoke Rapids.(Roanoke Rapids police)

Brandon Williams and Mohamed Jaber, both of Dearborn, were charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics.

The two men were jailed on $100,000 secured bonds.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
Qua-Jhaun Callands
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

Latest News

Juan Mancera, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knives after burglary
It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for...
Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County
Albert Stell II was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday.
Deputies searching for missing Nash County man
Greenville City Council approves new small business program