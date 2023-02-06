U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday.

After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution.

“Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in violent crime. It is our vision to make Rocky Mount one of the safest cities in North Carolina. These convictions are the result of long investigative work that could not have succeeded without the collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement;” said Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell.

Benjamine Moss, Jr. and Dentrez Randell Thomas were the go-to distributors in Nash and Edgecombe County for a violent drug trafficking organization that has ties to the United Blood Nation gang.

Moss, 31, was sentenced to 246 months in prison after having pled guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Thomas, 28, was sentenced to 151 months in prison after having pled guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.

