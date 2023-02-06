Truex wins Clash at the Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race.

Truex took the lead with 25 laps to go in the Busch Light Clash, a 150-lap race that was moved last year to the Coliseum as NASCAR built a temporary quarter-mile track in a bold attempt to try something new.

NASCAR knew it was going to be difficult to duplicate the success of last year’s race in its return to the Coliseum and Sunday night’s racing wasn’t great: there were 25 cautions and laps under yellow didn’t count.

There were only five cautions in last year’s race.

