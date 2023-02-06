Advertise With Us
Police investigate shooting outside Wilson Walmart

The shooting happened in the parking lot this afternoon.
The shooting happened in the parking lot this afternoon.(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said no one was hurt when shots were fired outside an Eastern Carolina Walmart.

Wilson police said the shooting happened this afternoon at the Forest Hills Road Walmart.

Witnesses said 4 to 5 shots were fired about 35 feet from the store’s main entrance.

Police said the shooting was between two groups of people in the parking lot.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

