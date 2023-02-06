Police investigate shooting outside Wilson Walmart

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said no one was hurt when shots were fired outside an Eastern Carolina Walmart.

Wilson police said the shooting happened this afternoon at the Forest Hills Road Walmart.

Witnesses said 4 to 5 shots were fired about 35 feet from the store’s main entrance.

Police said the shooting was between two groups of people in the parking lot.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.