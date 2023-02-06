Advertise With Us
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting

The shooting killed one man and injured another.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at an Eastern Carolina hotel.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, officers were called to The Executive Inn hotel at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd around 10:30 Sunday night.

They found two men with injuries from apparent gunshot wounds. One man, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 58, was taken to the hospital.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until family is notified.

Any persons with information are encouraged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.

