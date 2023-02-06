Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbers

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is looking for information in relation to a robbery that happened Friday night.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night robbery in Samaria at a Dollar General.

Deputies say the suspects appear to be two men, who showed a handgun in the store and then fled on foot after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash around 9:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is asking those with information about the crime or identification of the suspects to call them anonymously at 252-459-4121, send a private Facebook message, or an anonymous message via our tipline at https://nashcountync.gov/FormCenter/Sheriffs-Office-8/Sheriffs-Office-Anonymous-Tips-48

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.