Musical icon honored in upcoming New Bern show

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Actors in the East are highlighting the life of a musical legend.

New Bern Civic Theatre’s upcoming show, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, tells the tale of Billie Holiday’s thrilling and troubled life.

The show takes place during a gig at a run-down Philadelphia club in 1959, a few months before Holiday’s death.

Ciara DiNapoli, who plays Holiday, is a familiar face for New Bern audiences. She is an experienced theatre teacher and performer, and has directed numerous local productions. Quincy Jones, a jazz musician based in Greenville, plays the supporting role of Jimmy Powers and leads a small live jazz combo from his keyboard.

The show honors the musical icon as well as Black History Month. “I just love celebrating and honoring my people,” DiNapoli said. “Black people have contributed so much to our country, and I will jump at the chance to shed light on the black experience or black history.”

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill runs Feb. 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25.

The show is rated R due to adult language and content.

Tickets are available online newberncivictheatre.org or through the box office at 414 Pollock Street.

