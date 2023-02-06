Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Musical icon honored in upcoming New Bern show

Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Actors in the East are highlighting the life of a musical legend.

New Bern Civic Theatre’s upcoming show, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, tells the tale of Billie Holiday’s thrilling and troubled life.

The show takes place during a gig at a run-down Philadelphia club in 1959, a few months before Holiday’s death.

Ciara DiNapoli, who plays Holiday, is a familiar face for New Bern audiences. She is an experienced theatre teacher and performer, and has directed numerous local productions. Quincy Jones, a jazz musician based in Greenville, plays the supporting role of Jimmy Powers and leads a small live jazz combo from his keyboard.

The show honors the musical icon as well as Black History Month. “I just love celebrating and honoring my people,” DiNapoli said. “Black people have contributed so much to our country, and I will jump at the chance to shed light on the black experience or black history.”

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill runs Feb. 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25.

The show is rated R due to adult language and content.

Tickets are available online newberncivictheatre.org or through the box office at 414 Pollock Street.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
State Highway Patrol release new information on fatal hit and run.
NC State Highway Patrol release new information in Duplin County fatal hit and run

Latest News

City of Greenville to review 2022 crime statistics, pedestrian project
City of Greenville to review 2022 crime statistics, pedestrian project
Hyde County officials address emergency response issue on Ocracoke Island
Hyde County officials address emergency response issue on Ocracoke Island
DA Ernie Lee will give an update on the investigation of the shooting death of Sunshine Foy.
DA to provide update on Thanksgiving Day officer involved shooting
A gun lock used on a handgun
Donated gun lock presentation to recognize social workers’ idea