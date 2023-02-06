Local girls wrestlers claim individual state titles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA moves girls wrestling to its own sanctioned sport next year. The held the NCHSAA Girls Invitational State Individual Wrestling Championships in the triangle over the weekend. Dixon’s Anabel Rodriquez, Croatan’s Angelica Steffy, and Havelock’s Natalie Titus won titles in their weight classes.

Official NCHSAA results

Championship & Consolation Finals Pairings

100 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Jeulenea Khang (Freedom, 43-6) won by decision over Jamie Hearl (Mount Airy, 33-5) (Dec 2-0)

Third Place Match - Anna Ockerman (Corinth Holders, 40-4) won by decision over Lily Prendergast (South Brunswick, 44-9) (Dec 2-0)

107 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Omarzria “Ria” Wright (West Caldwell, 27-13) won by decision over Megan Rowland (Pinecrest, 49-10) (Dec 6-4)

Third Place Match - Reagan Riddick (First Flight, 27-1) won by fall over Morgan Repasky (McDowell, 36-9) (Fall 4:28)

114 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Leah Edwards (East Rowan, 42-2) won by fall over Teresa Canady (Lumberton, 31-3) (Fall 5:22)

Third Place Match - Hope Horan (Mount Airy, 24-16) won by decision over Addison Vindigni (Cleveland, 40-7) (Dec 4-2)

120 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Anabel Rodriquez (Dixon, 25-3) won by decision over Ayonna McNeil (Westover, 24-6) (Dec 13-8)

Third Place Match - Iesha McCollum (Lumberton, 30-8) won by forfeit over Laura Ruiz Diaz (Providence, 14-4) (For.)

126 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Alfa G. Dominguez Gutierrez (Cary, 45-0) won by disqualification over Danielle Dennis (East Davidson, 13-14) (DQ)

Third Place Match - Kamilah Brooks (Pasquotank County, 27-11) won by major decision over Tori Bland (Millbrook, 23-10) (MD 15-3)

132 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Brianna Deleon (Weddington, 20-0) won by decision over Hailie Misplay (Pine Forest, 33-5) (Fall 1:41)

Third Place Match - Lauren Hall (Heide Trask, 18-6) won by decision over Bliss Joyce (Trinity, 19-6) (Dec 5-4)

138 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Angelica Steffy (Croatan, 28-2) won by decision over Gabby Akers (South Davidson, 24-5) (Dec 8-4)

Third Place Match - Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, 33-11) won in tie breaker period over Sarem Desalegn (Mallard Creek, 26-9) (TB-1 6-1)

145 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Caleigh Suddreth (Lake Norman, 16-1) won by fall over Keira Rosenmarkle (Seaforth, 23-6) (Fall 2:43)

Third Place Match - Sumaiya Aamoud (Jack Britt, 35-4) won by decision over Caden Collett (Northwest Cabarrus, 27-12) (Dec 6-0)

152 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Natalie Titus (Havelock, 24-2) won by fall over Nevaeh Banks (Lake Norman, 18-4) (Fall 3:09)

Third Place Match - Kenley Riley (West Carteret, 24-3) won by decision over Taylor Williams (East Forsyth, 8-15) (Dec 4-3)

165 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Savannah Bramhall (Parkwood, 33-0) won by tech fall over Franshesca Morales (North Henderson, 24-3) (TF-1.5 4:19)

Third Place Match - Karilynn Rodriguez-Cuevas (Seventy-First, 12-4) won by fall over JJais Roumno (Westover, 17-3) (Fall 1:47)

185 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Elaina Pollock (Laney, 28-2) won by fall over Emma Warren (Enka, 22-3) (Fall 1:54)

Third Place Match - Saliyah Brooks (Seventy-First, 15-2) won by decision over Ariana Flores (North Henderson, 21-11) (Dec 6-0)

235 lbs. Division

First Place Match - Dream Walker (Northwood, 12-10) won by fall over Wyntergale Oxendine (Lumberton, 30-3) (Fall 4:51)

Third Place Match - Destiny Vaughans (Atkins, 17-9) won by fall over Jillian Boothe (Mallard Creek, 23-4) (Fall 4:49)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.