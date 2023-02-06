Advertise With Us
Joyner named AAC Freshman of the Week

Fifth time the Farmville Central product has won the award
Amiya Joyner ECU
Amiya Joyner ECU
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU freshman phenom Amiya Joyner has been named the American Athletic Conference freshman of the week for the fifth time this season.

Amiya had 13 points, 13 rebounds against South Florida and 10 points, 11 rebounds against Central Florida in the Pirates two games this week.

Danae McNeal made the weekly honor roll. The Pirates are home against Temple Wednesday night.

In the women’s top 25, NC State is in at #22, UNC is #14, and Duke is in the top 10 at #9.

