Hyde County officials address emergency response issue on Ocracoke Island

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina county officials respond after residents of Ocracoke Island voice concerns about not having any form of emergency transportation.

According to the Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department, they got a call Friday and were not able to get an ambulance.

Hyde County Public Information Officer, Donnie Shumate, responded Sunday with this statement:

“Ocracoke EMS received a call for transport on Friday evening. The EMS crew responded, however, experienced difficulty starting the transport vehicle. The issues were resolved but not before the family chose to self-transport. The ambulance has since been sent for service and another transport vehicle has replaced it. The call on Friday evening was the only call affected.”

The fire department told WITN, the island hasn’t had a fully functioning ambulance since the summer, and the community feared that it was going to take someone dying to get a response from the county.

