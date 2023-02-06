Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Hyde County officials address emergency response issue on Ocracoke Island

(KGNS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina county officials respond after residents of Ocracoke Island voice concerns about not having any form of emergency transportation.

According to the Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department, they got a call Friday and were not able to get an ambulance.

Hyde County Public Information Officer, Donnie Shumate, responded Sunday with this statement:

“Ocracoke EMS received a call for transport on Friday evening. The EMS crew responded, however, experienced difficulty starting the transport vehicle. The issues were resolved but not before the family chose to self-transport. The ambulance has since been sent for service and another transport vehicle has replaced it. The call on Friday evening was the only call affected.”

The fire department told WITN, the island hasn’t had a fully functioning ambulance since the summer, and the community feared that it was going to take someone dying to get a response from the county.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
Miguel Canela
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Chinese Balloon Path - Eastern NC
Chinese balloon sightings possible this afternoon

Latest News

20th Carolina Chocolate Festival continues giving back to community
20th Carolina Chocolate Festival continues giving back to community
Nash County Sheriff's Office investigating Friday night armed robbery at Dollar General.
Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbers
20th annual Carolina Chocolate festival in Morehead City
20th Carolina Chocolate Festival continues giving back to community
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp