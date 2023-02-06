Havelock has third sewage spill in three weeks from same lift station

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another sewage spill in Havelock, the third one from the same lift station so far this year.

The city says some 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled from the Stonebridge Lift Station which is behind some homes on Salem Court.

The sewage got into Slocum Creek, which is adjacent to the lift station.

The state Division of Water Resources has been notified about the spill.

The first spill at the lift station was reported on January 15th when 14,250 gallons of sewage spilled. Then on January 22nd, the city said 13,750 gallons of sewage got into the same creek after another malfunction.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.