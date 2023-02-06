Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A restaurant here in the east is making a name for it’s self, but not because of it’s food.

Texas Roadhouse, here in Greenville, is one of 600 locations across the nation, and at every location, employees are taught to line dance. They do so every hour while working a shift and encourage those eating to join them.

But the Texas Roadhouse on Greenville Boulevard is home the best line dancing team out of all Texas Roadhouses in the eastern region.

They put together the performance to compete against other Texas Roadhouse staff in 2022, and now they’ll take their boots to Dallas to showcase this year’s dance, like they have for the past three years.

On ENC at three, they did not show their award winning routine, but did perform one dance customers can learn while dinning.

