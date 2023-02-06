Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Former ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery named Detroit Lions running backs coach

Most recently was Indianapolis running backs coach
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU head football coach Scottie Mongomery has been named the Detroit Lions new running backs and assistant coach according to the NFL Network.

Montgomery has been the Indianapolis Colts running backs coach for the past two seasons. He replaces Duce Staley who left Detroit to join coach Frank Reich in Carolina.

He went 9-26 over three seasons with ECU. Montgomery went on to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Maryland in 2021.

Montgomery has told reporters he would like to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL one day. He reportedly interviewed for the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator position. They Panthers have hired

The Panthers also hired Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Latest News

Amiya Joyner ECU
Joyner named AAC Freshman of the Week
Local girls wrestlers claim individual state titles
Brandon Johnson
ECU’s Johnson on AAC Men’s Basketball Honor Roll, NC State Cracks Top 25
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL...
Panthers hire Evero as new defensive coordinator