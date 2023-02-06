Former ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery named Detroit Lions running backs coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU head football coach Scottie Mongomery has been named the Detroit Lions new running backs and assistant coach according to the NFL Network.

Montgomery has been the Indianapolis Colts running backs coach for the past two seasons. He replaces Duce Staley who left Detroit to join coach Frank Reich in Carolina.

He went 9-26 over three seasons with ECU. Montgomery went on to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Maryland in 2021.

Montgomery has told reporters he would like to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL one day. He reportedly interviewed for the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator position. They Panthers have hired

The Panthers also hired Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.